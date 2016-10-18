Iraqi forces announce progress in Mosul offensive
BAGHDAD Iraqi government and Kurdish forces on Tuesday announced progress in the first 24 hours of an offensive to take back Mosul, Islamic State's last city stronghold in Iraq.
BANGKOK Thailand must observe at least 15 days of mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej before his successor can ascend the throne, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.
"On the matter of succession, in accordance with the constitution, citizens in Thailand and abroad should not be worried or concerned," Prayuth told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"After at least 15 days of mourning, it will be the appropriate time to enact section 23 of the constitution," he added, referring to clauses relating to the succession.
King Bhumibol died last Thursday at the age of 88 after seven decades on the throne.
The prime minister said last week that the coronation of Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn would take place after the cremation of his father, which will follow a year of mourning. However, the prince can become king before his official coronation.
MOSCOW Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russian and Syrian air forces had stopped airstrikes on Aleppo from 1000 local time (0700 GMT), ahead of the announced "humanitarian pause" scheduled for Oct. 20.
WASHINGTON Iraq and the United States have launched a crucial battle to liberate the city of Mosul without determining how its volatile region will be governed once Islamic State militants are ejected, U.S. and other officials said.