BANGKOK Thailand must observe at least 15 days of mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej before his successor can ascend the throne, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.

"On the matter of succession, in accordance with the constitution, citizens in Thailand and abroad should not be worried or concerned," Prayuth told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"After at least 15 days of mourning, it will be the appropriate time to enact section 23 of the constitution," he added, referring to clauses relating to the succession.

King Bhumibol died last Thursday at the age of 88 after seven decades on the throne.

The prime minister said last week that the coronation of Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn would take place after the cremation of his father, which will follow a year of mourning. However, the prince can become king before his official coronation.

