Thai PM Yingluck easily survives no confidence vote

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra smiles during a debate by the opposition in parliament in Bangkok November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra easily survived a no-confidence vote on Thursday amid the biggest anti-government protests since deadly political unrest three years ago.

Yingluck needed more than half, or 246 votes, out of the 492 votes in the lower house to prevail in the no-confidence vote. She won 297 votes, with 134 votes against her.

Her Puea Thai Party and coalition partners dominate the lower house with 299 seats and comfortably survived the three-day debate during which the opposition grilled Yingluck on a 3.5 billion baht ($108 million) water management scheme and financially troubled government rice intervention scheme.

($1 = 32.1600 Thai baht)