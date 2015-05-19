FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai cabinet agrees to hold referendum on new constitution
#World News
May 19, 2015 / 7:29 AM / 2 years ago

Thai cabinet agrees to hold referendum on new constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai cabinet agreed on Tuesday that a referendum should be held on the new constitution and the military’s blueprint for restoring democracy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, a move likely to delay any return to democratic rule.

“The cabinet agrees that there should be changes to the current constitution in order to hold a public referendum,” said Prayuth.

The military government, which came to power in a coup last May, had said that a general election will take place in early 2016. Prayuth said that if a referendum is held, elections would likely be pushed back.

“It will take three months to hold a referendum ... it could impact the roadmap if we have a referendum.”

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

