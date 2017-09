Thai cabinet agrees to hold referendum on new constitution

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai cabinet agreed on Tuesday that a referendum should be held on the new constitution and the military’s blueprint for restoring democracy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, a move likely to delay any return to democratic rule.

“The cabinet agrees that there should be changes to the current constitution in order to hold a public referendum,” said Prayuth.

The military government, which came to power in a coup last May, had said that a general election will take place in early 2016. Prayuth said that if a referendum is held, elections would likely be pushed back.

“It will take three months to hold a referendum ... it could impact the roadmap if we have a referendum.”