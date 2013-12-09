Thai election likely to be on February 2: election official

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will probably hold a general election on February 2, 2014, an Election Commission official said on Monday, after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved parliament following a wave of anti-government protests in Bangkok.

“It is very likely that the election will take place on February 2, within the 60-day limit,” Sodri Sattayatham told Reuters.

More than 150,000 protesters marched through Bangkok on Monday, pressing ahead with mass demonstrations seeking to oust Yingluck and install an unelected body to run the country.