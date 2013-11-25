FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 1,000 Thai protesters enter Foreign Ministry
#World News
November 25, 2013 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

More than 1,000 Thai protesters enter Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anti-government protesters rest at the entrance of a building of the Finance Ministry after occupying it in Bangkok November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK (Reuters) - More than 1,000 anti-government demonstrators entered the compound of Thailand’s Foreign Ministry on Monday as part of protests aimed at overthrowing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Protesters lifted the main gate of the ministry and drove a car and a six-wheel truck into the compound to use as a temporary stage, a Reuters witness said. Leaders of the protest announced they would occupy and stay overnight at the ministry.

Earlier, about 1,000 anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the Finance Ministry and protest leaders called for the occupation of other government buildings in an escalating bid to topple the government.

The swiftly rising political tension came as more than 30,000 demonstrators marched to 13 areas across the city, raising the risk of a clash with police, a day after about 100,000 gathered in the city’s historic quarter.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
