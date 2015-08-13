FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth confirms imminent cabinet reshuffle, says will appoint outsiders
August 13, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Thai PM Prayuth confirms imminent cabinet reshuffle, says will appoint outsiders

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha listens to a question from a journalist after a ceremony to mark the National Anti Human Trafficking Day at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha confirmed an imminent cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, adding that he would change some ministers and appoint outsiders to the posts.

“I will change ministers according appropriateness,” Prayuth told reporters. “There will be outsiders and some will have to leave.”

Prayuth, who as army chief led a May 2014 coup after months of street protests, was appointed prime minister in August 2014 by a hand-picked legislature.

Since then he has ruled largely unchallenged despite sporadic protests but has come under increasing pressure over Thailand’s sputtering economy.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

