Thai PM Prayuth confirms imminent cabinet reshuffle, says will appoint outsiders

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha confirmed an imminent cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, adding that he would change some ministers and appoint outsiders to the posts.

“I will change ministers according appropriateness,” Prayuth told reporters. “There will be outsiders and some will have to leave.”

Prayuth, who as army chief led a May 2014 coup after months of street protests, was appointed prime minister in August 2014 by a hand-picked legislature.

Since then he has ruled largely unchallenged despite sporadic protests but has come under increasing pressure over Thailand’s sputtering economy.