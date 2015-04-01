FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. concerned about Thailand move on martial law: State Dept
April 1, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. concerned about Thailand move on martial law: State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned that Thailand’s announcement that it was lifting martial law will not accomplish objectives such as protecting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, a representative for the U.S. State Department said.

“While we would welcome the lifting of martial law, it is important that any new security measure end the practice of trying civilians in military courts, end detention without charge, and allow individuals to freely exercise fundamental rights, including the rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. We are concerned that moving to a security order ... will not accomplish any of these objectives,” the representative said.

“We would welcome the actual, full restoration of civil liberties in Thailand,” the representative added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Thailand’s ruling junta announced it had lifted martial law, which had been in place across the country since just before a coup 10 months ago.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech

