Thai army ruler Prayuth says has king's formal endorsement
May 26, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Thai army ruler Prayuth says has king's formal endorsement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday that Thailand's king had formally endorsed his position as head of the military council that will run the country.

He also said in a statement he read on television that he would have no choice but to use force if political protests flared up again. He said he aimed for an election as soon as possible but gave no timeframe for a vote.

The army imposed martial law on May 20 and then seized power on May 22 after nearly seven months of political turmoil.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Simon Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
