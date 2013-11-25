FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PM extends Internal Security Act
#World News
November 25, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Thai PM extends Internal Security Act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra extended on Monday an Internal Security Act to cover more areas of the capital, Bangkok, Nonthaburi just to the north, and districts to the east including where Bangkok’s main airport is located.

Yingluck, addressing the nation on television on a day anti-government protesters swarmed into, or around, state buildings in a bid to bring down her government, said the security act was being extended because of “ongoing events”.

The act allows authorities to impose curfews, operate checkpoints, restrict movements of protesters and act fast if rallies get out of hand.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel

