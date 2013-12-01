FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai security chief: protesters have not seized state buildings
December 1, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Thai security chief: protesters have not seized state buildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai anti-government protesters have not seized any state-owned buildings despite a series of attacks on Sunday as part of an attempt to topple the government, Paradorn Pattanathabutr, the country’s national security chief, told Reuters.

Earlier, anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said in a televised address that protesters had occupied 12 government buildings “peacefully and without weapons”.

A total of around 30,000 protesters massed on Sunday at a number of government buildings and tried to storm some. Police fired teargas to repel them. Four people have been killed and at least 57 wounded in the weekend violence.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

