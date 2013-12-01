FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand government urges Bangkok public to stay indoors overnight
December 1, 2013 / 12:32 PM / 4 years ago

Thailand government urges Bangkok public to stay indoors overnight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s government told people in Bangkok to stay indoors from 10 p.m. on Sunday night until 5 a.m. after a day of violence in which protesters seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra launched attacks on state agencies.

“After 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., if it is not necessary, we ask people to not leave their homes for their safety so they will not become victims of provocateurs,” Pracha Promnok, a deputy prime minister, said in a televised address.

He did not specify if this only applied to certain areas.

Four people died and scores were wounded in the violence in the capital over the weekend.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
