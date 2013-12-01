Thailand government urges Bangkok public to stay indoors overnight

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s government told people in Bangkok to stay indoors from 10 p.m. on Sunday night until 5 a.m. after a day of violence in which protesters seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra launched attacks on state agencies.

“After 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., if it is not necessary, we ask people to not leave their homes for their safety so they will not become victims of provocateurs,” Pracha Promnok, a deputy prime minister, said in a televised address.

He did not specify if this only applied to certain areas.

Four people died and scores were wounded in the violence in the capital over the weekend.