An anti-government protester holds a banner at the entrance of a building of the Finance Ministry after occupying it in Bangkok November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the occupation of Thailand’s Finance Ministry by anti-government protesters on Monday could hurt investor confidence and undermine tourism.

Earlier, about 1,000 anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the Finance Ministry, as protest leaders called for the occupation of other government buildings in an escalating bid to topple the government.