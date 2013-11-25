FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PM says occupation of state buildings threat to stability
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Thai PM says occupation of state buildings threat to stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Monday the occupation of government buildings by anti-government protesters threatened the stability of the country.

“Actions by protesters who took over the Finance Ministry, Foreign Ministry ... Public Relations Department so that civil servants cannot do their work, threatens the stability of the government,” Yingluck said in a televised address.

She said the Internal Security Act would be imposed in Samut Prakarn province, in which Bangkok’s main airport is located but the government would not use force on protesters occupying government buildings. She urged government employees to continue working despite the protests.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jason Szep and Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.