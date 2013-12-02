FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PM says military is neutral in political crisis
December 2, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PM says military is neutral in political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the military was neutral in the current political crisis and that she would “open every door” to pursue talks with protesters who are trying to topple her government.

“The military has positioned itself as neutral and it wants to see a peaceful way out,” Yingluck said at a televised news conference on Monday, adding that police would not use force against the protesters in the streets of Bangkok.

The military staged a coup to topple her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, when he was prime minister in 2006.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

