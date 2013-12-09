FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai opposition leader: dissolution 'first step' to solve crisis
December 9, 2013 / 5:34 AM / 4 years ago

Thai opposition leader: dissolution 'first step' to solve crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The dissolution of parliament by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra that has opened the way to a general election is “the first step” towards solving Thailand’s political crisis, the leader of the opposition Democrat Party said on Monday.

Asked if he would take part in the election, Abhisit Vejjajiva replied: “Today, we march. I will walk with the people to Government House.”

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, who was a deputy prime minister when Abhisit was premier from 2008 to 2011, has said he is not interested in a general election. He wants a vaguely defined, unelected “people’s council” to run the country

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert Birsel

