Anti-government protesters break into Thai army compound
November 29, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Anti-government protesters break into Thai army compound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Policemen stand in front of razor wire as anti-government protesters arrive to the Defense Ministry in central Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Around 1,000 Thai anti-government protesters forced their way into the compound of the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok on Friday, the latest escalation in a demonstration seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

“We want to know which side the army stands on,” shouted one protester. Some climbed over the gates of the compound, according to a Reuters witness.

Elsewhere in the capital, hundreds of anti-government gathered outside the headquarters of Yingluck’s ruling party.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jason Szep

