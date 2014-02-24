FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai army chief urges dialogue to end crisis
#World News
February 24, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Thai army chief urges dialogue to end crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday the military had no plans to intervene in the current political crisis and urged dialogue between the government and protesters.

In a rare televised address, he said there were many more groups involved in the protest than in previous unrest in 2010 and it was difficult to know who was on what side.

The military, which put down a protest movement in 2010, has staged numerous coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932. It overthrew embattled Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, in 2006 but has stayed above the fray this time round.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
