Blast at Bangkok anti-government protest site,4 slightly injured
January 19, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Blast at Bangkok anti-government protest site,4 slightly injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Four people were slightly injured in an explosion at a camp of anti-government protesters in the capital, police said on Sunday.

“We heard a sound like a bomb ... at a protestors’ compound near the Victory Monument (in central Bangkok). Four people were slightly injured and were hospitalized,” a police spokesman told Reuters. He did not give further details.

On Friday night, one protester was killed and 35 wounded when a grenade exploded in a sudden flare-up of violence in more than two months of demonstrations trying to bring down Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.

Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

