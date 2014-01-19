Blast at Bangkok anti-government protest site,4 slightly injured

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Four people were slightly injured in an explosion at a camp of anti-government protesters in the capital, police said on Sunday.

“We heard a sound like a bomb ... at a protestors’ compound near the Victory Monument (in central Bangkok). Four people were slightly injured and were hospitalized,” a police spokesman told Reuters. He did not give further details.

On Friday night, one protester was killed and 35 wounded when a grenade exploded in a sudden flare-up of violence in more than two months of demonstrations trying to bring down Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.