Anti-government protesters break into Thai Finance Ministry

An anti-government protester holds a Thai flag during a rally at Thailand's Finance Ministry in central Bangkok November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - About 40 anti-government protesters forced their way into Thailand’s Finance Ministry on Monday, as thousands of demonstrators marched to 12 buildings in Bangkok seeking to overthrow Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Shortly after the protesters burst into the Finance Ministry, the building’s power was cut, a Reuters witness said.

More than 30,000 protesters chanted “Get Out!” as they spread across the city on Monday to government offices, military and naval bases and state television channels.