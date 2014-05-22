FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai army tells political protesters to go home: spokesman
May 22, 2014 / 12:14 PM / 3 years ago

Thai army tells political protesters to go home: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s army on Thursday ordered protesters from rival political groups on the streets of Bangkok to go home and said the military would provide transport.

Deputy army spokesman Winthai Suvaree gave the order in a televised statement after the army said it was taking control of the government following months of political turmoil.

A Reuters photographer said pro-government “red shirts” had mostly vacated their rally site on the western outskirts of the capital, Bangkok. Another Reuters photographer said rival anti-government protesters did not appear to leaving their central Bangkok rally site in large numbers.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson

