FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai anti-corruption body charges members of PM's party
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 7, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 4 years ago

Thai anti-corruption body charges members of PM's party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra smiles as she arrives at the Internal Security Operations Command in Bangkok January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s National Counter-Corruption Commission is to press charges against 308 politicians, most from Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s Puea Thai Party, for trying to change the constitution to make the Senate a fully elected chamber.

“Altogether we will press charges against 308 lawmakers ... Prime Minister Yingluck will not be charged,” Vicha Mahakun, a director of the commission, told a news conference on Tuesday.

A court ruled in November that a government bill to amend the constitution was illegal but rejected an opposition request to dissolve the ruling party.

Parliament was dissolved last month. It was not immediately clear whether the charges will affect the candidacy of those standing in the upcoming February 2 election.

Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.