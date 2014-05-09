FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai police fire teargas at protesters
May 9, 2014 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

Thai police fire teargas at protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police fired teargas at anti-government protesters trying force their way into a police compound housing a government security group on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

Police fired about seven teargas canisters at hundreds of protesters massed outside the compound on a main road in the north of Bangkok where the government’s Center for the Administration of Peace and Order is based.

Many of the protesters, who are trying to bring down the country’s caretaker government, then withdrew.

Reporting by Kerek Wongsa; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel

