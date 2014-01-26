FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai anti-government protest leader killed in Bangkok violence - police
#World News
January 26, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Thai anti-government protest leader killed in Bangkok violence - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A man identified by police as one of the leaders of anti-government protests in Thailand was shot dead on Sunday when violence erupted as demonstrators in Bangkok tried to block early voting for an election next week.

Piya Utayo, a spokesman for Thailand’s national police, identified the dead man as Suthin Taratin. “At least five other people were injured,” he said.

Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has called elections for February 2 in an attempt to defuse protests that have dragged on since November and which have flared occasionally into violence.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Paul Tait

