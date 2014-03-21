FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai court declares February general election void
#Top News
March 21, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Thai court declares February general election void

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Friday nullified a February 2 general election in a ruling that will further delay the formation of a new government after months of street protests aimed at bringing down Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The court said the vote did not take place on the same day across the country and that violated a clause in the constitution.

Polling was disrupted by protesters in around a fifth of constituencies, leaving the House of Representatives without a quorum to convene and select a new prime minister.

It was unclear when a new vote would be held.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
