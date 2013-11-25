Thai anti-government protesters mass outside second building

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of anti-government protesters massed outside Thailand’s Public Relations Department on Monday, soon after another group of 1,000 protesters occupied the Finance Ministry in an escalating bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Thailand’s Public Relations Department is a branch of the Prime Minister’s office and handles official media for the government. It is home to Radio Thailand, which broadcasts official news and information in English and Thai.

A witness said about 400 protesters were outside the building. Earlier, a protest leader called on about 30,000 protesters to seize governments across the capital.