FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai government building evacuated as protesters surround it: dept chief
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2013 / 6:29 AM / 4 years ago

Thai government building evacuated as protesters surround it: dept chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation is being evacuated, its director said, after at least 1,000 protesters surrounded the building on Wednesday in an attempt to shut down key government buildings and ministries.

The department, Thailand’s equivalent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States, is one of several state targets of demonstrators seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.

Its offices form part of a complex of government departments, including those handling tax, immigration and land.

“We have ordered the evacuation of the DSI building,” Tharit Pengdit told Reuters. “All our employees will be out within half an hour.”

The DSI recently indicted protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban for his alleged role, while serving as deputy prime minister, in the deaths of more than 90 people in a 2010 military crackdown on supporters of former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Yingluck’s brother.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.