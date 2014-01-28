FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PM maintains February 2 election date: ruling party source
January 28, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PM maintains February 2 election date: ruling party source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s prime minister has confirmed a general election will be held on February 2, a source from her party said on Tuesday after a meeting at which the election authority had proposed a delay because of unrest in the capital.

“In the meeting today, the prime minister and the Election Commission agreed to proceed with the February 2 election without a postponement,” a ruling party legal adviser who attended the meeting told Reuters. The source declined to be named.

Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra had called the snap election to try to end protests in the capital aimed at overthrowing her. The protesters have rejected the election and prevented advance voting in many parts of Bangkok and the south on Sunday.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

