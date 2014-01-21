Thai government imposes state of emergency in Bangkok

Anti-government protesters wave flags as they march through Bangkok's financial district January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai government has imposed a 60-day state of emergency in Bangkok and surrounding provinces from January 22 to help contain a protest movement that has blockaded parts of the capital to try to force Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to resign.

Visarn Techateerawat, the deputy interior minister, announced the emergency after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The emergency decree gives security agencies the power to impose curfews, detain suspects without charge, censor media, ban political gatherings of more than five people and declare parts of the capital off-limits.