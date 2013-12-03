FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai government ends confrontation with protesters
#World News
December 3, 2013 / 5:25 AM / 4 years ago

Thai government ends confrontation with protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai government said on Tuesday it had ordered police confronting anti-government protesters in the capital, Bangkok, to stand down to avoid violence.

“The protesters said they want to seize government buildings, but the government doesn’t want to see any fighting or confrontation so we’ve ordered the police to back off,” government spokesman Teerat Ratanasevi told reporters.

“We want to avoid violence and confrontation.”

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by Robert Birsel

