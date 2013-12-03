Thai government ends confrontation with protesters

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai government said on Tuesday it had ordered police confronting anti-government protesters in the capital, Bangkok, to stand down to avoid violence.
“The protesters said they want to seize government buildings, but the government doesn’t want to see any fighting or confrontation so we’ve ordered the police to back off,” government spokesman Teerat Ratanasevi told reporters.
“We want to avoid violence and confrontation.”
Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by Robert Birsel