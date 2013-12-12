Thai anti-government protesters briefly enter grounds of PM's office -witness

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A small group of Thai anti-government protesters climbed over the walls into the grounds of the prime minister’s office on Thursday but quickly left after they moved aside internal barricades, a Reuters reporter said.

The protesters said they wanted the police to withdraw from Government House. Riot police in the area held their positions and there was no confrontation. The protesters left after a few minutes.

On Monday, around 160,000 people massed around Government House and Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra called a snap election in a bid to end the unrest. The protesters have rejected that and say they want an unelected “people’s council” to govern.