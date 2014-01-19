FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven seriously injured in Bangkok explosion
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 19, 2014 / 8:39 AM / 4 years ago

Seven seriously injured in Bangkok explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them seriously, in an explosion on Sunday at a camp of anti-government protesters in the center of the Thai capital, medical officials said.

“There were 28 people injured from the blast at the Victory Monument,” Suphan Srithamma, director general of the Bangkok Emergency Medical Center, told reporters. “Among these 7 people were seriously injured.”

The incident was the latest violence in more than two months of protests in Bangkok aimed at bringing down the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

On Friday night, one protester was killed and 35 wounded when a grenade exploded. The memorial service for the man killed in that explosion was being held on Sunday afternoon.

Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.