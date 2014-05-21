FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai crisis meeting ends without conclusion, more talks Thursday
May 21, 2014 / 4:38 AM / 3 years ago

Thai crisis meeting ends without conclusion, more talks Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A crisis meeting between leaders of rival Thai political groups aimed at resolving long-running conflict ended inconclusively on Wednesday and the army has called for another meeting on Thursday, a participant said.

“The army chief asked us to go back home and think about the things we discussed in order to find a solution for the country,” Puchong Nutrawong, secretary-general of the Election Commission, told Reuters, adding that the group would meet again at 2:00 p.m (3 a.m. EDT) on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha declared martial law to try to resolve a decade-long crisis that has raised fears of civil war.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel

