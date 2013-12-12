FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai military chief will not meet protest leader: army spokesman
#World News
December 12, 2013 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

Thai military chief will not meet protest leader: army spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The head of Thailand’s armed forces will not meet anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban on Thursday as requested by Suthep, a spokesman for the army said.

Prayuth Chan-ocha, the army chief, had told Suthep on Wednesday he had referred his request for a meeting to the supreme commander of the armed forces, General Thanasak Patimaprakorn.

“The chief of the armed services will not meet Mr Suthep today,” deputy army spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak told Reuters, implying that the heads of the army, navy and air force would not meet Suthep either.

Suthep is trying to oust the government and had told the military to take a side in the conflict. So far it has offered only to mediate and says it wants to stay neutral.

Reporting by Jason Szep and Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
