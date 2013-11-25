More than 1,000 protesters occupy Thai Finance Ministry

BANGKOK (Reuters) - About 1,000 anti-government demonstrators forced their way into Thailand’s Finance Ministry on Monday and protest leaders called for the occupation of government buildings in an escalating bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Anti-government rallies, which began last month, were triggered by a government-backed amnesty bill that could have led to the return of Yingluck’s brother, ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, without facing jail time for a 2008 corruption sentence.