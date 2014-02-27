FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai protest leader says willing to talk with PM
February 27, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Thai protest leader says willing to talk with PM

(Reuters) - Thai anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Thursday he was willing to appear in a live TV debate with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, after weeks of refusing any form of talks.

“I‘m ready to be the people’s representative and talk politics with Yingluck,” he told supporters. “Just tell me when and where.”

“Give us two chairs and a microphone and transmit it live on television so the people can see.”

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
