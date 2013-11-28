FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai protesters cut power at national police headquarters: witness
#World News
November 28, 2013 / 8:03 AM / 4 years ago

Thai protesters cut power at national police headquarters: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Anti-government protesters cut electricity at Thailand’s national police headquarters and an adjacent police hospital in Bangkok on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, intensifying a demonstration aimed at toppling the prime minister.

“I confirm the protesters pulled down several electricity cables outside the police headquarters. We are now on back-up electricity, we are using a generator. Electricity at the police general hospital has also been affected,” Anucha Romyanan, deputy national police spokesman, told Reuters.

Reporting by Annie Chenaphun; Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Robert Birsel

