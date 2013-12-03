Thai police say won't resist protesters at headquarters

An anti-government protester throws a water bottle at riot police as they attempt to remove barricades outside Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police said on Tuesday they would not stand in the way of protesters battling to seize the city police headquarters, a focal point of demonstrations aiming to topple the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

“Today, we won’t use teargas, no confrontation, we will let them in if they want,” the chief of Bangkok’s metropolitan police, Kamronvit Thoopkrachang, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness said police were clearing barbed-wire barricades from outside the headquarters.