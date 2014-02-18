Thai protester killed by gunfire in Bangkok clashes -medical center

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A male protester aged 52 was killed by gunfire in street clashes in the Thai capital on Tuesday, the Erawan Medical Center, which monitors city hospitals, said on its website.
The protester was the second person killed in violence that erupted as authorities launched an operation to clear anti-government demonstrators from streets in the centre of Bangkok. Police earlier said a police officer had been killed.
