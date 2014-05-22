FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai pro-Thaksin 'red shirt' leader says will not end protest despite coup
May 22, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai pro-Thaksin 'red shirt' leader says will not end protest despite coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The leader of Thailand’s pro-government “red shirts” said the political group would continue its rally on the outskirts of Bangkok despite the military seizing control of the government in a coup on Thursday and telling all protest groups to disperse.

“Will you fight or will you not fight? We will not go anywhere. Don’t panic because we expected this,” red shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan told supporters. “Whatever happens will happen.”

The group, supporters of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, had threatened to resist if the army seized power. The army has said it will send troops to pro- and anti-government protest sites in and around Bangkok to escort protesters away.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Simon Cameron-Moore

