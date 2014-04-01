FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai protester killed, four wounded in shooting at anti-government march
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Thai protester killed, four wounded in shooting at anti-government march

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai anti-government demonstrator was shot dead and four others injured on Tuesday, an emergency official said, when unidentified gunmen fired on a Bangkok protest march, the first fatality of Thailand’s political conflict in several weeks.

“We received three injured protesters at the hospital. One succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head,” an official at Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok told Reuters.

The Erawan Medical Center, which monitors hospitals, said one person had died and four others were wounded in the incident near in northern Bangkok.

It brought the death toll to 24, with scores wounded, since protesters took to the streets in November, in a bid to force Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra from office.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.