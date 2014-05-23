Singapore tells citizens to reconsider trips to Thailand after coup

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s foreign ministry issued a travel notice on Friday advising its citizens to “seriously reconsider” trips to Thailand after the military seized power in a bloodless coup.

“The situation is unpredictable and volatile, and may evolve quite rapidly,” the ministry said on its website.

The Thai military seized power on Thursday, with the army chief saying he wanted to restore order following months of turmoil in the polarized Southeast Asian country.