Singapore tells citizens to reconsider trips to Thailand after coup
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 23, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore tells citizens to reconsider trips to Thailand after coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s foreign ministry issued a travel notice on Friday advising its citizens to “seriously reconsider” trips to Thailand after the military seized power in a bloodless coup.

“The situation is unpredictable and volatile, and may evolve quite rapidly,” the ministry said on its website.

The Thai military seized power on Thursday, with the army chief saying he wanted to restore order following months of turmoil in the polarized Southeast Asian country.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
