Thai protests to continue, election not the aim - protest leader

Anti-government protesters hold Thai national flags during a rally on a main road leading towards the Government House in Bangkok December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The leader of the protest movement that has been battling to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said he would not end his demonstrations despite her dissolving of parliament on Monday and a promise of an early general election.

“Today we will continue our march to Government House. We have not yet reached our goal. The dissolving of parliament is not our aim,” Suthep Thaugsuban told Reuters.

He has repeatedly said he did not want a new election but wanted a vaguely defined, unelected “people’s council” to run the country.