FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai anti-government protest leader: fight goes on despite martial law
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 20, 2014 / 1:39 PM / 3 years ago

Thai anti-government protest leader: fight goes on despite martial law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban gives a traditional greeting to media before leaving Government House in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The leader of protesters who have been trying to oust Thailand’s government for six months said they would continue their fight despite the imposition of martial law on Tuesday and the army chief’s call for talks between rival groups.

“Martial law does not affect our civil uprising ... We still retain our right to demonstrate against this tyrannical government,” Suthep Thaugsuban said in a speech to supporters.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the army declared martial law, but said it was not a coup and that the government remained in office. The army chief later said martial law would remain in place until peace and order had been restored.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.