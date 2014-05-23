FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai army stops 155 people from leaving country after coup
May 23, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Thai army stops 155 people from leaving country after coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government has banned 155 people including politicians and activists from leaving the country after staging a coup following months of political turmoil, according to a statement read on television on Friday.

It said the decision was taken “in order to maintain peace and resolve the conflict”.

After the coup, soldiers dispersed rival groups of protesters who had set up camp in and around the capital, Bangkok.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
