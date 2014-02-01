Gunfire, explosions near protest wound three in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Three people were wounded by explosions and gunshots close to a standoff between supporters and opponents of Thailand’s government on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, ahead of an election some anti-government elements are seeking to derail.

One person was seen wounded by gunshot and two were injured by explosions when two blasts and dozens of rounds of gunfire were heard in northern Bangkok, according to a Reuters journalist, who saw some demonstrators carrying handguns.

It was not immediately clear whether the demonstrators or those wounded were the government’s supporters or its opponents.

The attack took place in Bangkok’s Laksi district, close to the Don Muang airport, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s Puea Thai Party. Her supporters had gathered to demand Sunday’s ballot is not obstructed.