Thai election body aims to rerun disrupted vote in April

Somchai Sri Sutthiyakorn, a member of Thailand's Election Commission, smiles during an interview with Reuters at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thaliand’s Election Commission said on Tuesday it would try to hold elections on April 27 in constituencies where voting this month was disrupted by anti-government protesters.

“Voting for constituencies where elections could not take place on February 2 will take place on April 27,” Election Commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn told reporters.

Protesters seeking to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra tried to disrupt a general election that she looked set to win.

Somchai had earlier said it might prove impossible to complete the election and that the whole vote might need to be held again.