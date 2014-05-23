FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Thai PM Yingluck arrives for meeting with military
May 23, 2014

Former Thai PM Yingluck arrives for meeting with military

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrived at an army facility in Bangkok on Friday, a Reuters reporter said, after she was summoned by the military, which runs the country after staging a coup.

Yingluck was forced to step down on May 7 after the Constitutional Court found her guilty of abuse of power. A member of her cabinet took over but the army mounted a coup on Thursday to remove the government.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard Pullin

