Thai military detains former PM Yingluck Shinawatra: senior officer
#World News
May 23, 2014 / 1:49 PM / 3 years ago

Thai military detains former PM Yingluck Shinawatra: senior officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra gives a traditional greeting as she leaves the Permanent Secretary of Defence office in Bangkok May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government detained on Friday former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and members of her family after summoning her and other ministers for talks a day after the military seized power from her caretaker government.

“We have detained Yingluck, her sister and brother-in-law,” a senior military officer told Reuters. The two relatives have held top political posts.

“We will do so for not more than week, that would be too long. We just need to organize matters in the country first,” said the officer, who declined to say where Yingluck was being held.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
