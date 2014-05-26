FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says reviewing military cooperation with Thailand
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Britain says reviewing military cooperation with Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is reviewing its military relationship with Thailand following a coup last week, a spokesman for the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Thailand’s army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, seized control of the government last week, two days after he declared martial law, saying the military had to restore order and push through reforms after six months of turmoil.

“As a first step, we are immediately cancelling a number of inward military visits between our two countries,” the British Foreign Office spokesman said.

The United States has also said it is reviewing its military cooperation, including an ongoing joint exercise in Thailand involving some 700 U.S. Marines and sailors.

Prayuth said on Monday he had been formally endorsed by the king as head of a military council that will run Thailand, and warned he would use force if political protests flare up again.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.