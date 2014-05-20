Thai government to meet in safe house to discuss crisis: PM's aide

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s caretaker government is to meet at an undisclosed venue on Tuesday after the army declared martial law to restore order following six months of political turmoil.

“The prime minister has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the situation. The location will be in a safe house and cannot be disclosed,” Suranand Vejjajiva, an aide to the prime minister, told reporters.

The army has denied it was staging a coup.